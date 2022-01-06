© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour - January 6, 2022

Published January 6, 2022 at 9:51 AM MST
On today's Local News Hour: Summit County Council Member Malena Stevens recaps Wednesday's meeting, Park City Mountain COO Mike Goar explains the challenges the resort has faced over the busy holiday weekend and the outlook for getting the mountain and restaurants open and Sundance Institute Manager Director Betsy Wallace with the latest on the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

( 6:51) Summit County Council Member Malena Stevens
( 17:53) COVID cases surge through county, state
( 22:22) Park City Mountain COO Mike Goar
( 39:55) Sundance Institute Managing Director Betsy Wallace

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
