Local News Hour - January 6, 2022
Ways To Subscribe
On today's Local News Hour: Summit County Council Member Malena Stevens recaps Wednesday's meeting, Park City Mountain COO Mike Goar explains the challenges the resort has faced over the busy holiday weekend and the outlook for getting the mountain and restaurants open and Sundance Institute Manager Director Betsy Wallace with the latest on the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.
( 6:51) Summit County Council Member Malena Stevens
( 17:53) COVID cases surge through county, state
( 22:22) Park City Mountain COO Mike Goar
( 39:55) Sundance Institute Managing Director Betsy Wallace