Local News Hour - January 7, 2022

Today on the Local News Hour, Leslie is joined by outgoing People's Health Clinic Executive Director Beth Armstrong (11:07) to discuss her decision to move on after being with the organization for six years. Then, Park City Councilmember Max Doilney (24:41) has a recap of the Council's first meeting of the year. And lastly, Heber City Councilmember Ryan Stack (37:46) discusses the first day of the council's annual planning retreat.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.