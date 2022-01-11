© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - January 11, 2022

Published January 11, 2022 at 10:18 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

On today's Local News Hour guests include: Summit County Manager Tom Fisher, who discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting, Heidi Franco, newly sworn in as Heber City mayor, discusses her goals as mayor and vision for the city during her term and Executive Director of Christian Center of Park City Rob Harter with an update on the services the organization offers.

( 3:06) Summit County Manager Tom Fisher
( 19:43) Mayflower Resort expected to make big strides in construction this year
( 23:30) Heber City mayor Heidi Franco
( 37:03) Executive Director of Christian Center of Park City Rob Harter
( 44:34) Wildlife Board makes controversial rule change in a tie-breaking vote

Tags

Local News HourSummit CountyTom FisherHeber CityHeidi FrancoChristian Center of Park CityRob Harter
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher