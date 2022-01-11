Local News Hour - January 11, 2022
On today's Local News Hour guests include: Summit County Manager Tom Fisher, who discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting, Heidi Franco, newly sworn in as Heber City mayor, discusses her goals as mayor and vision for the city during her term and Executive Director of Christian Center of Park City Rob Harter with an update on the services the organization offers.
( 3:06) Summit County Manager Tom Fisher
( 19:43) Mayflower Resort expected to make big strides in construction this year
( 23:30) Heber City mayor Heidi Franco
( 37:03) Executive Director of Christian Center of Park City Rob Harter
( 44:34) Wildlife Board makes controversial rule change in a tie-breaking vote