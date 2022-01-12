Local News Hour - January 12, 2022

Today on the Local News Hour, Leslie is joined by Midway City Council Member Steve Dougherty (06:30) who discusses the City's plans for the new year. Then, Park City Deputy City Manager David Everitt (24:55) has a preview of this week's city council meeting. And lastly, Executive Director of Save Our Canyons Carl Fisher (41:09) talks about the organizations 50th anniversary and some of the successes and challenges over the last five decades.
