Local News Hour - January 14, 2022
Ways To Subscribe
Today on the Local News Hour, Leslie is joined by Summit County Community Development Director Pat Putt. He has an update on development projects throughout the county. Then, Park City Mayor Nann Worel has a recap of last night's meeting. And lastly, Kimball Art Center Executive Director Alday Milliken has details on a survey for the new center and details on the opening of the new exhibit.
( 4:47) Summit County Community Development Director Pat Putt
(18:47) Ryan Dickey is appointed newest Park City Councilor
(21:57) Park City Mayor Nann Worel
( 39:59) Kimball Art Center Executive Director Alday Milliken