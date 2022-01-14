© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour - January 14, 2022

Published January 14, 2022 at 9:48 AM MST
Today on the Local News Hour, Leslie is joined by Summit County Community Development Director Pat Putt. He has an update on development projects throughout the county. Then, Park City Mayor Nann Worel has a recap of last night's meeting. And lastly, Kimball Art Center Executive Director Alday Milliken has details on a survey for the new center and details on the opening of the new exhibit.

( 4:47) Summit County Community Development Director Pat Putt
(18:47) Ryan Dickey is appointed newest Park City Councilor
(21:57) Park City Mayor Nann Worel
( 39:59) Kimball Art Center Executive Director Alday Milliken

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
