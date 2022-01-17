© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - January 17, 2021

Published January 17, 2022 at 11:45 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

Today on the Local News Hour: Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association member Ryan Spieker has the latest on the contract settlement with Park City Mountain, Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher has an update on the Park City Nation count, and Sundance programmer Ash Hoyle has a look at some of those films competing in the dramatic competition and showcases some of the films in the World Cinema, Next, and Midnight sections.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher