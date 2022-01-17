Local News Hour - January 17, 2021

Today on the Local News Hour: Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association member Ryan Spieker has the latest on the contract settlement with Park City Mountain, Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher has an update on the Park City Nation count, and Sundance programmer Ash Hoyle has a look at some of those films competing in the dramatic competition and showcases some of the films in the World Cinema, Next, and Midnight sections.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.