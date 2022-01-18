Local News Hour - January 18, 2022

On today's Local News Hour, Leslie is joined by Summit County Deputy Manager Janna Young (04:52). She discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting. Then, Utah House Representative Mike Kohler of District 54 (22:54) discusses this year's legislative initiatives. And lastly, Director of the Sundance Film Festival Tabitha Jackson (37:33) talks about this year's festival - the 2nd year of virtual only - and how the Institute has been able to pivot during the pandemic.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.