Local News Hour - January 19, 2022
On today's Local News Hour guests include: Heber City Council Member Scott Phillips with a recap of last night’s meeting, Park City resident Jenn Drummond has an update on her attempt to summit all 7 of the second summits. She just returned from climbing Mt. Tyree in Antarctica and Sundance Programmer Ania Trzebiatowska has a preview of some of the US and World documentary films in this year's festival.
( 5:37) Heber City Council Member Scott Phillips
(19:56) Sundance movie goers frustrated over the non-refundable policy
( 23:37) Park City resident Jenn Drummond
( 35:30) Midway dairy farm to host 3rd annual ice sculptures display
( 37:33) Sundance Programmer Ania Trzebiatowska