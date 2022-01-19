© 2022 KPCW

local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - January 19, 2022

Published January 19, 2022 at 10:27 AM MST
On today's Local News Hour guests include: Heber City Council Member Scott Phillips with a recap of last night’s meeting, Park City resident Jenn Drummond has an update on her attempt to summit all 7 of the second summits. She just returned from climbing Mt. Tyree in Antarctica and Sundance Programmer Ania Trzebiatowska has a preview of some of the US and World documentary films in this year's festival.


( 5:37) Heber City Council Member Scott Phillips
(19:56) Sundance movie goers frustrated over the non-refundable policy
( 23:37) Park City resident Jenn Drummond
( 35:30) Midway dairy farm to host 3rd annual ice sculptures display
( 37:33) Sundance Programmer Ania Trzebiatowska

Local News HourHeber City CouncilScott PhillipsJenn Drummond2022 Sundance Film FestivalAnia Trzebiatowska
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
