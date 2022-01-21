© 2022 KPCW

local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - January 21, 2022

Published January 21, 2022 at 10:16 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

Today on the Local News Hour guest include: President of the Wasatch County School Board Tom Hansen talks about Thursday's school board meeting and the school master planning process that's underway, Swaner Preserve Visitor Experience and Exhibit Manager Hunter Klingensmith has details on the extension of the Survival of the Slowest exhibit and Off Screen Sundance Events programmer Dilcia Barrera has a preview of events at this years 2022 Sundance Film Festival

( 3:58) Sundance 2022 Film Festival Opening press conference
( 8:12) Wasatch County School Board President Tom Hansen
( 25:10) Fog or smog? Although “inversion” can come to the Wasatch Back, it’s not always what you think
( 27:02) Swaner Preserve Visitor Experience and Exhibit Manager Hunter Klingensmith
( 36:24) The community starts a program to bring meals and care packages to sick Park City School District teachers
( 39:02) Off Screen Sundance Events programmer Dilcia Barrera

Local News HourWasatch County School BoardTom HansenSwaner Reserve & EcoCenterHunter Klingensmith2022 Sundance Film Festival Dilcia Barrera
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
