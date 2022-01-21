Local News Hour - January 21, 2022
Today on the Local News Hour guest include: President of the Wasatch County School Board Tom Hansen talks about Thursday's school board meeting and the school master planning process that's underway, Swaner Preserve Visitor Experience and Exhibit Manager Hunter Klingensmith has details on the extension of the Survival of the Slowest exhibit and Off Screen Sundance Events programmer Dilcia Barrera has a preview of events at this years 2022 Sundance Film Festival
( 3:58) Sundance 2022 Film Festival Opening press conference
( 8:12) Wasatch County School Board President Tom Hansen
( 25:10) Fog or smog? Although “inversion” can come to the Wasatch Back, it’s not always what you think
( 27:02) Swaner Preserve Visitor Experience and Exhibit Manager Hunter Klingensmith
( 36:24) The community starts a program to bring meals and care packages to sick Park City School District teachers
( 39:02) Off Screen Sundance Events programmer Dilcia Barrera