Today on the Local News Hour guest include: President of the Wasatch County School Board Tom Hansen talks about Thursday's school board meeting and the school master planning process that's underway, Swaner Preserve Visitor Experience and Exhibit Manager Hunter Klingensmith has details on the extension of the Survival of the Slowest exhibit and Off Screen Sundance Events programmer Dilcia Barrera has a preview of events at this years 2022 Sundance Film Festival

