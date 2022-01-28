Local News Hour - January 28, 2022

Today on the Local News Hour: (09:28) US Senate Republican candidate Ally Isom talks about her campaign and run against incumbent Mike Lee, then (24:52) Park City Councilmember Jeremy Rubell has a recap of last night's meeting, and lastly, (37:55) Wasatch County Health Department Public Information Officer Chris Smoot has an update on COVID-19 in Wasatch County and the latest Board of Health meeting.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.