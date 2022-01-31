© 2022 KPCW

local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - January 31, 2022

Published January 31, 2022 at 10:49 AM MST
Today on the Local News Hour: Utah Legislative update with Alexander Cramer, Heber City Manager Matt Brower has a preview of Tuesday's city council meeting and Sundance Film Festival 2022 recap with film reviewers Linda Jager and Mark Harrington.

( 5:26) The High Valley Transit District needs a permanent home base.
( 8:28) Legislative update with Alexander Cramer
( 22:36) Heber City Manager Matt Brower
( 35:12) Republican Ally Isom is seeking Mike Lee’s U.S. Senate seat
( 37:31) Sundance Film Festival 2022 recap

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
