Local News Hour - January 31, 2022
Today on the Local News Hour: Utah Legislative update with Alexander Cramer, Heber City Manager Matt Brower has a preview of Tuesday's city council meeting and Sundance Film Festival 2022 recap with film reviewers Linda Jager and Mark Harrington.
( 5:26) The High Valley Transit District needs a permanent home base.
( 8:28) Legislative update with Alexander Cramer
( 22:36) Heber City Manager Matt Brower
( 35:12) Republican Ally Isom is seeking Mike Lee’s U.S. Senate seat
( 37:31) Sundance Film Festival 2022 recap