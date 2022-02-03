Local News Hour - February 3, 2022
Today on the Local News Hour, Leslie is joined by Summit County Council Member Doug Clyde with a recap of Wednesday's council meeting. Then, Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson recaps Tuesday night's council meeting. And lastly, Executive Director of the Mountain Mediation Center Gretchen Lee has details on some upcoming Community Conversations.
( 3:43) Heber residents tell their government: We want an arts district
( 7:15) Summit County Council Member Doug Clyde
( 23:47) Court order voids Hideout’s annexation attempt, prompting town to appeal
( 25:43) Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson
( 39:09) Executive Director of the Mountain Mediation Gretchen Lee