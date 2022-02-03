© 2022 KPCW

local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - February 3, 2022

Published February 3, 2022 at 9:57 AM MST
Today on the Local News Hour, Leslie is joined by Summit County Council Member Doug Clyde with a recap of Wednesday's council meeting. Then, Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson recaps Tuesday night's council meeting. And lastly, Executive Director of the Mountain Mediation Center Gretchen Lee has details on some upcoming Community Conversations.

( 3:43) Heber residents tell their government: We want an arts district
( 7:15) Summit County Council Member Doug Clyde
( 23:47) Court order voids Hideout’s annexation attempt, prompting town to appeal
( 25:43) Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson
( 39:09) Executive Director of the Mountain Mediation Gretchen Lee

Local News HourSummit County CouncilDoug ClydeMidway CityCeleste JohnsonMountain MediationGretchen Lee
Leslie Thatcher
Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone's minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
