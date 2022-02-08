Local News Hour - February 8, 2022
On today's Local News Hour: Summit County Manager Tom Fisher discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting, Utah State Legislative update with KPCW reporter Alexander Cramer and Executive Director of Christian Center of Park City Rob Harter has an update on the services the organization offers.
( 4:05) Summit County Manager Tom Fisher
( 22:56) Utah State Legislative update
( 38:21) Executive Director of Christian Center of Park City Rob Harter