Local News Hour - February 15, 2022
On today's Local News Hour guests include: Summit County Manager Tom Fisher discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting, the Legislative update with KPCW reporter Alexander Cramer and Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra with two winners of this years Green Buisiness awards, Sophy Kohler of Park City Nursery and Ryan Filipack director of engineering at Hyatt Centric Park City.
( 4:07 ) Soldier Hollow to host biathletes from 32 countries in world championships
( 7:04 ) Summit County Manager Tom Fisher
( 24:47) Legislative update with Alexander Cramer
( 35:47) Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra Sophie Kohler Hyatt Centric
( 46:28) Senator Mitt Romney celebrates 20th Olympic anniversary with Park City