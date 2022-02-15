© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour - February 15, 2022

Published February 15, 2022 at 9:55 AM MST
On today's Local News Hour guests include: Summit County Manager Tom Fisher discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting, the Legislative update with KPCW reporter Alexander Cramer and Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra with two winners of this years Green Buisiness awards, Sophy Kohler of Park City Nursery and Ryan Filipack director of engineering at Hyatt Centric Park City.

( 4:07 ) Soldier Hollow to host biathletes from 32 countries in world championships
( 7:04 ) Summit County Manager Tom Fisher
( 24:47) Legislative update with Alexander Cramer
( 35:47) Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra Sophie Kohler Hyatt Centric
( 46:28) Senator Mitt Romney celebrates 20th Olympic anniversary with Park City

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
