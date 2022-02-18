Local News Hour - February 18, 2022
On today's Local News Hour guests include: Park City LGBTQIA+ Task Force representatives Joe Urankar and Virginia Solomon have details about the task force's efforts and an upcoming Event on February 26th, Park City Councilmember Ryan Dickey has a recap of last night's meeting and Executive Director of the Wasatch Mountain Institute Hilary Lambert on the reopening of the Rock Cliff Nature Center.
( 5:17) Park City School District emails tell inside story of Parley’s Park mask mandate decisions
(10:15) Park City LGBTQIA+ Task Force representatives Joe Urankar and Virginia Solomon
( 23:38) Park City Councilmember Ryan Dickey
( 38:54) Ex. Director of the Wasatch Mountain Institute Hilary Lambert
( 49:35) After gridlock last weekend, Park City resort traffic measures continue for Presidents’ Day