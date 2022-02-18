© 2022 KPCW

local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - February 18, 2022

Published February 18, 2022 at 9:50 AM MST
On today's Local News Hour guests include: Park City LGBTQIA+ Task Force representatives Joe Urankar and Virginia Solomon have details about the task force's efforts and an upcoming Event on February 26th, Park City Councilmember Ryan Dickey has a recap of last night's meeting and Executive Director of the Wasatch Mountain Institute Hilary Lambert on the reopening of the Rock Cliff Nature Center.

( 5:17) Park City School District emails tell inside story of Parley’s Park mask mandate decisions
(10:15) Park City LGBTQIA+ Task Force representatives Joe Urankar and Virginia Solomon
( 23:38) Park City Councilmember Ryan Dickey
( 38:54) Ex. Director of the Wasatch Mountain Institute Hilary Lambert
( 49:35) After gridlock last weekend, Park City resort traffic measures continue for Presidents’ Day

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
