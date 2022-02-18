-
On today's Local News Hour guests include: Park City LGBTQIA+ Task Force representatives Joe Urankar and Virginia Solomon have details about the task force's efforts and an upcoming Event on February 26th, Park City Councilmember Ryan Dickey has a recap of last night's meeting and Executive Director of the Wasatch Mountain Institute Hilary Lambert on the reopening of the Rock Cliff Nature Center.
