Local News Hour - Februrary 24, 2022
On today's Local News Hour guests include: (9:21) Summit County Council Member Glenn Wright with a recap of Wednesday's meeting, (25:23)Utah Representative Mike Kohler has an update on this year's legislative session and (39:32) Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau discusses potential public transit, trails and more of what's going on around the county.
( 5:23) PCMR developer says under-building base area would be a ‘disservice’ to resort
( 49:37) Filing window for canidates at state and county levels moved up do to SB 170 being passed into law.