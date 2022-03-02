Local News Hour - March 2, 2022

Today on the Local News Hour: Chef Briar Handly of Handle talks to Leslie about being a finalist for the James Beard Award of Best Chef in the Mountain region (CO, ID, MT, UT, WY). Then, Park City Manager Matt Dias and Budget Managers Ned Briggs and Erik Daenitz have a preview of this week's city council meeting. And lastly, Summit Community Garden Executive Director Sloane Johnson has a gardens update, and a look at the upcoming spring season.
