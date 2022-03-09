Local News Hour - March 9, 2022

Today on the Local News Hour: Director of the Follies Paul Tan (07:10) has a preview of this year's show that opens April 22nd, and Summit County Director of Behavioral Health Prevention Pamella Bello (16:30) has details about the Parents Empowered installation at the South Summit Aquatic Center.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.