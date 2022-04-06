Local News Hour - April 6, 2022

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guest include: (04:52) Midway City Planner Michael Henke discusses plans for the Town Square renovation project and what residents described wanting to see in the future of Midway in a general plan feedback survey, (24:04) Deputy Park City Manager David Everitt and Utilities Director Clint McAfee have a preview of this week's city council meeting and (42:27) Summit Community Garden Executive Director Sloane Johnson has a Gardens update.
