© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - April 6, 2022

Published April 6, 2022 at 9:41 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
LNH 04-06-22

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guest include: (04:52) Midway City Planner Michael Henke discusses plans for the Town Square renovation project and what residents described wanting to see in the future of Midway in a general plan feedback survey, (24:04) Deputy Park City Manager David Everitt and Utilities Director Clint McAfee have a preview of this week's city council meeting and (42:27) Summit Community Garden Executive Director Sloane Johnson has a Gardens update.

(20:20) Park City business owner supports her family in Ukraine
(48:03) Park City Mountain Resort lift upgrades get public hearing

Tags

Local News Hour Midway CityMichael HenkeDavid EverittClint McAfeePark City City CouncilSummit Community GardenSloane Johnson
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher