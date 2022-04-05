Park City Mountain Resort lift upgrades get public hearing

The new lifts at Park City Mountain Resort are part of a $320 million company-wide capital improvement plan Vail Resorts announced last fall. That plan will bring 19 new chairlifts to 14 of Vail’s 37 properties, including two at PCMR.

PCMR’s improvements consist of upgrading the Silverlode six-person chair to the company’s first eight-pack chair. The Eagle lift, which is currently a triple chair, will be upgraded to a six-person chair that includes a new mid station.

Park City Planning Director Gretchen Milliken told KPCW the approval for the lift upgrades requires an administrative conditional use permit, meaning the approval will not be decided by the Park City Planning Commission or City Council.

Milliken said according to the 1998 Development Agreement that governs the ski resort, lift upgrades that are within the resort’s Mountain Upgrade Plan are approved at an administrative level. Milliken said these lift upgrades do fall under that plan.

Milliken added that it is standard practice to hold public hearings for administrative approvals, but they are normally held on Thursdays. Milliken will be out of the office next Thursday, and Tuesday is the designated backup day.

In a statement sent to KPCW, PCMR Chief Operating Officer Mike Goar said the lift upgrades will “significantly reduce crowding and wait times, move guests out of the base area, and improve the guest experience.”

He added the resort is “proud to bring these two projects to Park City” and looks forward to positive impacts on the resort’s guests.

If the lift improvements are approved, PCMR expects to have the new lifts running for the 2022-23 winter season.

Tuesday’s public hearing starts at 12 noon and will be held in the East Marsac Conference Room and be streamed online via Zoom.