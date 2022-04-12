Local News Hour - April 12, 2022

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (05:57) Summit County Manager Tom Fisher discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting, (20:13) Kirsten Grind and Katherine Sayre, Wall Street Journal Reporters and Authors of the new book Happy at Any Cost, share details Tony Hsieh's mission to spread happiness and instill joy at work and (38:18) Executive Director of Christian Center of Park City Rob Harter has an update on the services the organization offers.
