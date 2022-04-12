© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour - April 12, 2022

Published April 12, 2022 at 10:21 AM MDT
LNH 04-12-22

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (05:57) Summit County Manager Tom Fisher discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting, (20:13) Kirsten Grind and Katherine Sayre, Wall Street Journal Reporters and Authors of the new book Happy at Any Cost, share details Tony Hsieh's mission to spread happiness and instill joy at work and (38:18) Executive Director of Christian Center of Park City Rob Harter has an update on the services the organization offers.

(46:07) Sheriff arrests made for burglary, DUI, and assault charges
(48:04) Hearing about new Park City lifts is delayed

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
