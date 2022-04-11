Sheriff arrests made for burglary, DUI, and assault charges

Last Wednesday, Summit County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Coalville’s Main Street following a call about a burglary. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the victim told deputies he was sleeping in his rented room which adjoins a construction shop when he was awakened by an intruder. The victim confronted the person: a middle-aged, white man who appeared to be talking to himself.

According to the shift report, the 61-year-old Hoytsville man allegedly stole a North Face puffy coat that belonged to the victim and left the room on foot. Deputies located the suspect in front of the Summit County Courthouse. He was arrested on suspicion of burglary of a dwelling and transported to the Summit County Jail.

Later, the suspect’s vehicle was located elsewhere in Coalville where it appears to have been abandoned after a hit-and-run accident earlier in the night. The accident caused minor damage to a local business. Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright told KPCW it appears that the man was suffering from some mental health issues and possibly a drug-induced psychosis.

In a separate incident, deputies responded to a hit-and-run accident Thursday at the Canyon Creek Apartments on Bitner Road in which an allegedly drunk driver hit five different parked vehicles. According to the shift report, a witness saw the incident happen and called it in. The 30-year-old Park City man was arrested on suspicion of multiple charges including DUI, having an open container of alcohol, failing to remain at the scene of an accident and causing an accident involving property damage.

Also Thursday night, deputies responded to Cafe Rio at Kimball Junction when a call came in about employees fighting. The suspect, a 20-year-old woman from Hideout, left the scene before deputies arrived. When deputies found her, she told them she became upset when her coworker was on her phone while customers were waiting to be helped. According to the shift report, the 20-year-old woman hit the co-worker in the face. After the investigation was completed, deputies booked the woman into jail on suspicion of assault.