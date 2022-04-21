© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - April 21, 2022

Published April 21, 2022 at 9:47 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
LNH Podcast Picture April 21, 2022.png

On today's Local News Hour host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (06:04) Summit County Council member Chris Robinson who recaps Wednesday's meeting, including the presentation of the emergency communications plan for Spanish speaking community, (22:36) Heber City Council member Mike Johnston with a recap from Wednesday's meeting, including the discussion on whether to allow pride banners on Main St. and (38:00) Park City Film Director Katy Wang looks ahead at some of the films and special screenings on the calendar.

(03:05) Sen. Mike Lee ducks KPCW’s question on recently released texts, says 'I’m good'
(43:22) Election season brings high-ranking Republicans to Summit County
(47:21) Epic, Ikon pass deals to change after Thursday

Tags

Local News Hour Summit County CouncilChris RobinsonHeber City CouncilMike JohnstonPark City FilmKaty Wang
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher