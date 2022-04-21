Local News Hour - April 21, 2022

On today's Local News Hour host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (06:04) Summit County Council member Chris Robinson who recaps Wednesday's meeting, including the presentation of the emergency communications plan for Spanish speaking community, (22:36) Heber City Council member Mike Johnston with a recap from Wednesday's meeting, including the discussion on whether to allow pride banners on Main St. and (38:00) Park City Film Director Katy Wang looks ahead at some of the films and special screenings on the calendar.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.