Epic, Ikon pass deals to change after Thursday

Even though snow is in the forecast and ski season is still going strong in the Cottonwood canyons, the corporations that control season passes for Utah’s biggest resorts have announced a deadline for the best season pass deals for next winter.

Park City Mountain Resort owner Vail Resorts is offering 10 buddy tickets for those who purchase an Epic Pass or Epic Local Pass on or before Thursday. An Epic Local Pass costs $626 dollars and a regular Epic Pass costs $841.

An Epic Day Pass starts at $347 and does not include any buddy tickets.

For the Ikon Pass, Alterra Mountain Company says pass prices will go up on Friday, April 22.

Ikon prices range from $249 for a two-day pass to $1,079 for a full pass, which is the only option that includes access to Deer Valley Resort. Ikon passholders will be able to ski up to seven days at Deer Valley next winter.

Alterra says renewal discounts and child pass savings will also end on Friday.

Both PCMR and Deer Valley closed for the season last weekend.