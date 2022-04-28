© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - April 28, 2022

Published April 28, 2022 at 10:25 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
LNH 04-28-22

Sean Higgins covers Leslie Thatcher on today's Local News Hour. His guests include: (08:58) Summit County Council Member Malena Stevens recaps Wednesday's meeting, (32:50) Director for Timpanogos Valley Theatre, David Thorpe, talks about the theater's production of Pirates of Penzance. He also plays a Pirate King! and (39:24) PCMC Fire Panel Heinrich Deters and Dave Thacker.

(02:59) High Valley Transit reveals plan for bus route from Park City to Heber City
(06:12) Park City Council to revisit Homestake affordable housing project Thursday
(27:22) Planning commission recommends against Pinebrook townhome project
(30:25) EATS annual fundraiser is back in person

Tags

Local News Hour Summit County CouncilMalena StevensTimpanogas Valley TheaterDavid ThorpeMusicalsPCMCWildfire PreventionWildland-Urban Interface CodeHeinrich DetersDave Thacker
Sean Higgins
Sean Higgins covers all things Park City and is the Saturday Weekend Edition host at KPCW. Sean spent the first five years of his journalism career covering World Cup skiing for Ski Racing Media here in Utah and served as Senior Editor until January 2020. As Senior Editor, he managed the day-to-day news section of skiracing.com, as well as produced and hosted Ski Racing’s weekly podcast. During his tenure with Ski Racing Media, he was also a field reporter for NBC Sports, covering events in Europe.
See stories by Sean Higgins