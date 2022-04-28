-
Park City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Fire Panel Heinrich Deters and Dave Thacker on the Wildland-Urban Interface Code and wildfire awareness panel on May 3rd.
-
Sean Higgins covers Leslie Thatcher on today's Local News Hour. His guests include: (08:58) Summit County Council Member Malena Stevens recaps Wednesday's meeting, (32:50) Director for Timpanogos Valley Theatre, David Thorpe, talks about the theater's production of Pirates of Penzance. He also plays a Pirate King! and (39:24) PCMC Fire Panel Heinrich Deters and Dave Thacker.