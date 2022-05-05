© 2022 KPCW

local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - May 5, 2022

Published May 5, 2022 at 10:34 AM MDT
LNH 05-05-22

On today's Local News Hour, Sean Higgins covers Leslie Thatcher. His guests include: (08:02) Summit County Council Member Glenn Wright recaps Wednesday's meeting, (22:45) Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau and County Council Chair Mark Nelson and (42:38) Figure Skating Club of Park City Show Chair Emily Boyd along with lead characters Chloe Taurel and Hadley Miles have details about the Ice Show this weekend "Grease."

(02:54) Round Valley Reservoir? It’s one option for when Park City needs more water
(06:51) Tribal advocates cite human rights in fight for U.N. Declaration for Indigenous Peoples
(40:09) Heber City Council approves unity flags, concert and barbecue for summer

Local News Hour Summit County CouncilGlenn WrightWasatch County CouncilDustin GrabauMark NelsonFigure Skating Club of Park CityChloe TaurelEmily BoydHadley Miles
Sean Higgins
Sean Higgins covers all things Park City and is the Saturday Weekend Edition host at KPCW. Sean spent the first five years of his journalism career covering World Cup skiing for Ski Racing Media here in Utah and served as Senior Editor until January 2020. As Senior Editor, he managed the day-to-day news section of skiracing.com, as well as produced and hosted Ski Racing’s weekly podcast. During his tenure with Ski Racing Media, he was also a field reporter for NBC Sports, covering events in Europe.
