On today's Local News Hour, Sean Higgins covers Leslie Thatcher. His guests include: (08:02) Summit County Council Member Glenn Wright recaps Wednesday's meeting, (22:45) Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau and County Council Chair Mark Nelson and (42:38) Figure Skating Club of Park City Show Chair Emily Boyd along with lead characters Chloe Taurel and Hadley Miles have details about the Ice Show this weekend "Grease."

