Local News Hour

Local News Hour - May 10, 2022

Published May 10, 2022 at 10:00 AM MDT
On today's Local News Hour, Sean Higgins covers Leslie Thatcher. His guests include: (06:31) Summit County Manager Tom Fisher discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting, (22:59) Leslie Harlow with the Beethoven Festival and (38:35) Executive Director of Christian Center of Park City Rob Harter has an update on the services the organization offers.

(02:37) How a mobile home park in Durango saved itself from the affordable housing crisis
(21:46) As we're expecting an extreme fire season this year, some forest services are having trouble hiring enough wildland firefighters.
(35:17) Summit County Sheriff’s Office software crashes, dispatchers using radios for service calls
(37:55) Park City Mountain Resort COO Mike Goar to head to Switzerland
(47:16) Mental health and COVID remain focus for Summit County Health Department

Sean Higgins covers all things Park City and is the Saturday Weekend Edition host at KPCW. Sean spent the first five years of his journalism career covering World Cup skiing for Ski Racing Media here in Utah and served as Senior Editor until January 2020. As Senior Editor, he managed the day-to-day news section of skiracing.com, as well as produced and hosted Ski Racing’s weekly podcast. During his tenure with Ski Racing Media, he was also a field reporter for NBC Sports, covering events in Europe.
