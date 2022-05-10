Local News Hour - May 10, 2022
Ways To Subscribe
On today's Local News Hour, Sean Higgins covers Leslie Thatcher. His guests include: (06:31) Summit County Manager Tom Fisher discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting, (22:59) Leslie Harlow with the Beethoven Festival and (38:35) Executive Director of Christian Center of Park City Rob Harter has an update on the services the organization offers.
(02:37) How a mobile home park in Durango saved itself from the affordable housing crisis
(21:46) As we're expecting an extreme fire season this year, some forest services are having trouble hiring enough wildland firefighters.
(35:17) Summit County Sheriff’s Office software crashes, dispatchers using radios for service calls
(37:55) Park City Mountain Resort COO Mike Goar to head to Switzerland
(47:16) Mental health and COVID remain focus for Summit County Health Department