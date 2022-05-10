Park City Mountain Resort COO Mike Goar to head to Switzerland

Park City Mountain Chief Operating Officer Mike Goar is leaving Park City for Switzerland.

He’s expected to head to work at Andermatt-Sedrun for the start of next season, pending the close of the sale of the resort to Vail Resorts.

Deirdra Walsh, currently vice president and general manager of Northstar, will take over as vice president and COO of PCMR.

Park City Mountain Resort Senior Manager of Communications Sara Huey confirmed the news of his expected departure to KPCW Tuesday morning.

Pending the close of the purchase of that resort by Vail Resorts.

This is a developing story, and KPCW will have more details later this morning.

