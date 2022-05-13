Local News Hour - May 13, 2022

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (08:20) South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan has an update from this month's school board meeting, (23:18) Park City Councilmember Becca Gerber has a recap of last night's meeting and (38:29) Connect Summit County Mental Health Awareness Month Events Coordinator Betty Morin has a rundown on the events planned for the rest of the month.
