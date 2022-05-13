© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour - May 13, 2022

Published May 13, 2022 at 10:25 AM MDT
LNH 05-13-22

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (08:20) South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan has an update from this month's school board meeting, (23:18) Park City Councilmember Becca Gerber has a recap of last night's meeting and (38:29) Connect Summit County Mental Health Awareness Month Events Coordinator Betty Morin has a rundown on the events planned for the rest of the month.

(05:13) Summit County told ‘you can pretty much do what you'd like’ to regulate Airbnbs
(46:31) Wasatch County Council drafts resolution against bypass road through full length of North Fields
(49:22) Park City abortion rally happens Saturday in City Park

Greg Maughan South Summit School District Becca Gerber Park City Council Betty Morin Connect Summit County Mental Health Awareness Month
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
