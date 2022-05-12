Park City abortion rally happens Saturday in City Park

After 50 years of law protecting a woman’s right to have an abortion, the leak has mobilized millions of people to protest what political analysts predict is the end of Roe v. Wade. Utah is one of the 26 states with a trigger law ready that would end statewide access to abortion once the Supreme Court rules on the issue later this year.

Guest speakers for Saturday’s rally include Park City Mayor Nann Worel, Utah State Representative Brian King, Bright Futures University student Sadie Ortiz, Summit County Councilmember Malena Stevens, Dr. Tania Bodnar, and Park City Teen Councilmember Carly McAleer.

Park City Council Member Becca Gerber will attend, representing the city alongside Worel. Gerber believes the impending Supreme Court decision could turn back decades of critical access to reproductive rights for her children. She said every woman has a right to decide what’s best for their family and career.

“As a mother of a young daughter and also as a mother of a young son, I hope that when they get to the age where they are sexually active and choose to start a family or not to start a family, they have more rights and more options and more choices, not fewer. No parent wants to see their child live in the world with fewer opportunities than they had.”

Annabel Sheinberg is the vice president of external affairs for the Planned Parenthood Action Council of Utah, also known as PPAU. She said polls show 80% of the population wants abortion to be legal, and one in four women in the US will have an abortion in their lifetime.

“Utah is in line with the rest of the country, and we're still a red state, but even in this state, we even have a couple more findings. 50% of Utahns view reproductive rights as a priority amongst other legislative issues today. You know, resoundingly 86% believe that decisions about healthcare during pregnancy should be made by the pregnant person, not a politician.”

Sheinberg thinks showing up for the rally matters because it is a turning point, and PPAU plans to use this historical moment to build empathy and compassion around the word abortion. She said the word has been stigmatized and left out of the social dialogue. Planned Parenthood will introduce new organizing strategies.

“We're going to be going door-to-door and talking neighbor-to-neighbor to have meaningful and sometimes difficult conversations about abortion. And we're going to commit to saying abortion, saying the word. We're going to be texting our supporters and encouraging them to communicate with their elected officials, talking to their friends about why abortion access matters to them, and even hosting house parties to educate, inform and build a framework.”

A vote in Congress to codify Roe into federal law did not pass the Senate on Wednesday. The Supreme Court is expected to publish a final opinion in late June.

The abortion rally is Saturday in City Park from 4 to 5 P.M. Due to expected crowds; Park City Municipal asks attendees to ride the bus, walk, bicycle, or carpool.