© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - June 9, 2022

Published June 9, 2022 at 10:25 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
LNH 06-09-22

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (05:28) Summit County Council Member Glenn Wright, who recaps Wednesday's meeting, including the decision on a proposed 22-unit Pinebrook development that neighbors don't want, (20:39) Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson on how local events are affecting her city and (37:20) Park City Special Events and Economic Programs Manager Jenny Diersen, who has a preview of summer events including Silly Sunday Market, 4th of July and Arts Festival.

(02:47) Residents, government officials seek path forward for public transit expansion into Wasatch County
(47:35) No decision on PCMR lift upgrades after marathon planning commission meeting

Tags

Local News Hour Summit County CouncilGlenn WrightPinebrookMidway CityCeleste JohnsonPark City Special EventsJenny DiersenPark Silly Sunday Market4th of July
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher