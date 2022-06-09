Local News Hour - June 9, 2022

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (05:28) Summit County Council Member Glenn Wright, who recaps Wednesday's meeting, including the decision on a proposed 22-unit Pinebrook development that neighbors don't want, (20:39) Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson on how local events are affecting her city and (37:20) Park City Special Events and Economic Programs Manager Jenny Diersen, who has a preview of summer events including Silly Sunday Market, 4th of July and Arts Festival.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.