Local News Hour - June 10, 2022

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (07:52) South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan has an update from this month's board meeting, (25:13) Park City Councilmember Max Doilney has a recap of last night's meeting, (42:04) Executive Director of Park City Film Katy Wang has details on the first Twilight Drive In of the season and (45:27) Lynsey Gammon is Farm Director of Gracie's Farm at Blue Sky Ranch in Wanship.
