Local News Hour

Local News Hour - June 10, 2022

Published June 10, 2022 at 12:03 PM MDT
LNH 06-10-22

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (07:52) South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan has an update from this month's board meeting, (25:13) Park City Councilmember Max Doilney has a recap of last night's meeting, (42:04) Executive Director of Park City Film Katy Wang has details on the first Twilight Drive In of the season and (45:27) Lynsey Gammon is Farm Director of Gracie's Farm at Blue Sky Ranch in Wanship.

(05:45) Utah COVID-19 case counts, hospitalizations continue to rise

Local News Hour South Summit School DistrictGreg MaughanPark City CouncilMax DoilneyPark City FilmKaty WangLynsey GammonGracie's Farm
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
