  • Lynsey Gammon
    Find veggies and plant starts at Gracie's Farm Stand, open every Friday starting today
    Leslie Thatcher
    Lynsey Gammon, Farm Director of Gracie's Farm at Blue Sky Ranch in Wanship, joins today's Local News Hour to share more about the farm.
    Leslie Thatcher
    On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (07:52) South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan has an update from this month's board meeting, (25:13) Park City Councilmember Max Doilney has a recap of last night's meeting, (42:04) Executive Director of Park City Film Katy Wang has details on the first Twilight Drive In of the season and (45:27) Lynsey Gammon is Farm Director of Gracie's Farm at Blue Sky Ranch in Wanship.