© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - June 14, 2022

Published June 14, 2022 at 10:40 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
LNH 06-14-22

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (04:34) Ski Utah CEO Nathan Rafferty has a look back at what was shaping up to be a record ski season and a look ahead at next ski season, (21:30) Park City Planning Director Gretchen Milliken previews upcoming planning department issues, (36:10) Elks Club member Ben Anderson and President of the Park City Senior Center Cheryl Soshnik discuss plans for a community celebration of Flag Day on Saturday and (44:03) Executive Director of Christian Center of Park City Rob Harter has an update on upcoming events and the services the organization offers.

(03:02) Park City School District due in court Tuesday
(49:19) Park City Womens Giving Grant Fund has three finalists

Tags

Local News Hour Ski UtahNathan RaffertyPark City PlanningGretchen MillikenElks ClubPark City Senior CenterBen AndersonCheryl SoshnikFlag DayChristian Center of Park CityRob HarterLatino Arts Festival
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher