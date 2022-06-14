Local News Hour - June 14, 2022
On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (04:34) Ski Utah CEO Nathan Rafferty has a look back at what was shaping up to be a record ski season and a look ahead at next ski season, (21:30) Park City Planning Director Gretchen Milliken previews upcoming planning department issues, (36:10) Elks Club member Ben Anderson and President of the Park City Senior Center Cheryl Soshnik discuss plans for a community celebration of Flag Day on Saturday and (44:03) Executive Director of Christian Center of Park City Rob Harter has an update on upcoming events and the services the organization offers.
(03:02) Park City School District due in court Tuesday
(49:19) Park City Womens Giving Grant Fund has three finalists