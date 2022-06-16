© 2022 KPCW

local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - June 16, 2022

Published June 16, 2022 at 11:03 AM MDT
LNH 06-16-22

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (07:57) Park City Recreation Manager Ken Fisher has details about the community survey on recreation that is now underway, (19:34) Deer Valley Food and Beverage Manager Jacob Musyt and Senior Communications Manager Emily Summers have details on the opening of the summer season, (30:37) Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra and Park City Municipal Sustainability Program Manager Celia Peterson with details on the green business model, dumpster days and the Uncorked benefit concert and (44:29) Friends of the Farm member Patricia Stokes has details about Saturday's Your Barn Door is Open tour.

(03:24) Park City Planning Commission grants appeal of PCMR lift upgrades
(28:53) New campground at Wasatch Mountain State Park prompts concerns over tree removal

Local News Hour park city recreationKen FisherDeer ValleyJacob MusytEmily SummersRecycle UtahCarolyn WawraCelia PetersonMcPolin Barnfriends of the farmPatricia Stokes
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
