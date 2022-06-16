Local News Hour - June 16, 2022

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (07:57) Park City Recreation Manager Ken Fisher has details about the community survey on recreation that is now underway, (19:34) Deer Valley Food and Beverage Manager Jacob Musyt and Senior Communications Manager Emily Summers have details on the opening of the summer season, (30:37) Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra and Park City Municipal Sustainability Program Manager Celia Peterson with details on the green business model, dumpster days and the Uncorked benefit concert and (44:29) Friends of the Farm member Patricia Stokes has details about Saturday's Your Barn Door is Open tour.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.