© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - June 21, 2022

Published June 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
LNH 06-21-22.png

On today's Local News Hour host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (3:16) Summit County Manager Tom Fisher who discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting, including an annual update on the landfill and possible approval this year’s RAP Tax cultural grant recommendations. (24:01) Park City Community Foundation Board President Kristi Cumming introduces the new CEO of the foundation, Joel Zarrow. And (35:57) Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer for Spiro Carbon, Dave Rockwood talks about his new business.

(20:41) Park City school board to consider new superintendent contract, annual budget
(34:55) U.S. Women's National Soccer team coming to Salt Lake Valley this summer

Tags

Local News Hour Summit CountyTom FisherPark City Community FoundationKristi CummingJoel Zarrow Spiro CarbonDave Rockwell
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher