Local News Hour - June 21, 2022
On today's Local News Hour host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (3:16) Summit County Manager Tom Fisher who discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting, including an annual update on the landfill and possible approval this year’s RAP Tax cultural grant recommendations. (24:01) Park City Community Foundation Board President Kristi Cumming introduces the new CEO of the foundation, Joel Zarrow. And (35:57) Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer for Spiro Carbon, Dave Rockwood talks about his new business.
(20:41) Park City school board to consider new superintendent contract, annual budget
(34:55) U.S. Women's National Soccer team coming to Salt Lake Valley this summer