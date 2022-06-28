Local News Hour | June 28, 2022

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guest include: (04:00) Park City Trails and Open Space Manager Heinrich Deters has details on the Rail Trail masterplan and Interlocal Agreement with state parks as well as the latest on the golf course parking management plan. Then (22:40), Daly Headframe Project Manager Doug Ogilvy and Sally Elliott with Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History talk about the repair of the historic headframe and this week's lift to the new location. Lastly (34:31), Ex. Director of The Hope Alliance Diane Bernhardt talks about their mission and upcoming eye clinics.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.