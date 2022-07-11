Local News Hour | July 11, 2022

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (06:27) Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant who has a monthly update, (23:30)Enrique Sanchez - a former Park City resident and graduate of PCHS who visited Washington DC last month to meet with congressional leaders on the 10th anniversary of DACA, and (35:52) Dr. Mairi Leining, CEO People's Health Clinic, who joins the show to promote the annual Walk and Wine for Women's Health and to introduce new staff.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.