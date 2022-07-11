© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | July 11, 2022

Published July 11, 2022 at 10:23 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
LNH 07-11-22.png

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (06:27) Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant who has a monthly update, (23:30)Enrique Sanchez - a former Park City resident and graduate of PCHS who visited Washington DC last month to meet with congressional leaders on the 10th anniversary of DACA, and (35:52) Dr. Mairi Leining, CEO People's Health Clinic, who joins the show to promote the annual Walk and Wine for Women's Health and to introduce new staff.



Tags

Local News Hour Summit County Health DepartmentPhil BondurantDACAEnrique SanchezDr. Mairi LeiningWalk and Wine Luncheon
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher