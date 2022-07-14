Local News Hour | July 14, 2022
On today's Local News Hour host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (5:50) Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Conservation Outreach Manager Scott Root talks about the recent bear sightings in Park City, (22:42) Park City Grants and Contracts Coordinator Kirsten Darrington has an update on the $5000k PCMC awarded in special services contracts to 13 applicants focused on DEI projects and (34:00) Mountain Mediation Center Executive Director Gretchen Lee has details about next week's community conversation on climate change.
(3:12) Deer Valley concert attendance is down this summer
(20:42) Time Magazine names Park City one of the top places in the world to visit this year
(30:12) Deer Valley Resort names new president and COO
(31:37) Wasatch Back primary vote totals certified – school board races were the only close races
(43:55) Wasatch County school board issuing bonds to refinance debt
(45:40) Park City Council to consider new public-private affordable housing project
(48:32) Rock Cliff Nature Center re-opens its doors