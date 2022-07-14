© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | July 14, 2022

Published July 14, 2022 at 9:46 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
LNH 07-14-22.png

On today's Local News Hour host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (5:50) Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Conservation Outreach Manager Scott Root talks about the recent bear sightings in Park City, (22:42) Park City Grants and Contracts Coordinator Kirsten Darrington has an update on the $5000k PCMC awarded in special services contracts to 13 applicants focused on DEI projects and (34:00) Mountain Mediation Center Executive Director Gretchen Lee has details about next week's community conversation on climate change.

(3:12) Deer Valley concert attendance is down this summer
(20:42) Time Magazine names Park City one of the top places in the world to visit this year
(30:12) Deer Valley Resort names new president and COO
(31:37) Wasatch Back primary vote totals certified – school board races were the only close races
(43:55) Wasatch County school board issuing bonds to refinance debt
(45:40) Park City Council to consider new public-private affordable housing project
(48:32) Rock Cliff Nature Center re-opens its doors

Tags

Local News Hour Utah Division of Wildlife ResourcesScott Root Kirsten DarringtonMountain Mediation CenterGretchen LeeClimate Change
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher