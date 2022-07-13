Deer Valley Resort names new President and COO

The announcement was made to Deer Valley staff Wednesday morning shortly before a resort-issued press release. Todd Bennett will take over the position from Mark Brownlie, who has served as interim COO since Jeremy Leavitt left just days before the winter season opened last December.

According to the press release, Bennett’s career has focused on elevating the guest experience at the Walt Disney Company, Vail Mountain and through the creation of an outdoor publishing company, Open Road Ski Company. Bennett, the release noted, also has a background developing and leading guest-centric teams by focusing on the overall employee experience and culture.

While Bennett’s job is to oversee Deer Valley’s daily operations and reinvigorate the “Deer Valley difference,” his immediate focus will be on the redevelopment of the Snow Park base area. An application to turn the 15 acres of surface parking into a modern base area with lodging and skier services is still pending at the Park City planning department offices after residents protested the resort's request to vacate - or have the city give up public access to - the upper portion of Deer Valley loop where busses currently pick up and drop off skiers.

In a prepared statement, Bennett said he’s thrilled at the opportunity to bring his experience in destination operations and service to Deer Valley and is honored to be joining the Deer Valley community and be a part of its future.

