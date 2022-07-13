© 2022 KPCW

Deer Valley Resort names new President and COO

KPCW | By Leslie Thatcher
Published July 13, 2022 at 11:26 AM MDT
Todd Bennett-Deer Valley Resort.jpg
Deer Valley Resort
/
Todd Bennett was named as the new president and COO of Deer Valley Resort on Wednesday

Deer Valley Resort has named Todd Bennett as the new president and chief operating officer. He’ll start August 1st.

The announcement was made to Deer Valley staff Wednesday morning shortly before a resort-issued press release. Todd Bennett will take over the position from Mark Brownlie, who has served as interim COO since Jeremy Leavitt left just days before the winter season opened last December.

According to the press release, Bennett’s career has focused on elevating the guest experience at the Walt Disney Company, Vail Mountain and through the creation of an outdoor publishing company, Open Road Ski Company. Bennett, the release noted, also has a background developing and leading guest-centric teams by focusing on the overall employee experience and culture.

While Bennett’s job is to oversee Deer Valley’s daily operations and reinvigorate the “Deer Valley difference,” his immediate focus will be on the redevelopment of the Snow Park base area. An application to turn the 15 acres of surface parking into a modern base area with lodging and skier services is still pending at the Park City planning department offices after residents protested the resort's request to vacate - or have the city give up public access to - the upper portion of Deer Valley loop where busses currently pick up and drop off skiers.

In a prepared statement, Bennett said he’s thrilled at the opportunity to bring his experience in destination operations and service to Deer Valley and is honored to be joining the Deer Valley community and be a part of its future.

Leslie Thatcher
Leslie Thatcher has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone's minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
