Local News Hour | July 19, 2022

On today's Local News Hour host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (7:04) Founder of POW (Place of Optimal Wellness) Therapy, certified sex therapist and brain health coach Michelle Kelly has detail about her free date night this Saturday, (21:17 ) Park City Planning Director Gretchen Milliken and outgoing planning commissioner John Phillips discuss Wednesday's agenda and his tenure on the commission and (39:09 ) Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra and Chef Greg Hansen discuss the upcoming 100-Mile Meal with a monthly update.
