Local News Hour

Local News Hour | July 19, 2022

Published July 19, 2022 at 11:36 AM MDT
On today's Local News Hour host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (7:04) Founder of POW (Place of Optimal Wellness) Therapy, certified sex therapist and brain health coach Michelle Kelly has detail about her free date night this Saturday, (21:17 ) Park City Planning Director Gretchen Milliken and outgoing planning commissioner John Phillips discuss Wednesday's agenda and his tenure on the commission and (39:09 ) Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra and Chef Greg Hansen discuss the upcoming 100-Mile Meal with a monthly update.

(3:06) Questions linger for family of slain Heber City mother as manhunt continues
(14:47) Wanship fire response highlights water supply concerns
(18:35) Fire risk assessment plan for Park City is underway

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
