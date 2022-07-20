© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | July 20, 2022

Published July 20, 2022 at 9:55 AM MDT
On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (05:15) Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation Executive Director Mike Luers with a monthly update, (21:16) Deputy Park City Manager Sarah Pearce has a preview of this week's city council meeting, (39:25) and USA Nordic athletes Sam Macuga and Jared Shumate have details about the upcoming Spring Tournee and Soiree.

Local News Hour Snyderville Basin Water ReclamationMike LuersCity Council MeetingSarah PearceSam MacugaJared Shumate
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
