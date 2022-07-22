Local News Hour | July 22, 2022
On today's Local News Hour: (7:00) Interim Deer Valley COO and Chief Operating Officer for Alterra Mountain Company Mark Brownlie talks about his last 9 months and the choice for his replacement, (23:57) Park City Councilmember Ryan Dickey has a recap of last night's meeting and (38:33) Founder of BalletNEXT Michele Wiles has details about some upcoming public performances and the collaboration with the US Ski and Snowboarding teams.
(2:53) This weeks Mountain Trails report with Lora Smith
(4:30) Midway water supply running low, city asks users to conserve