Local News Hour

Local News Hour | July 22, 2022

Published July 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM MDT
On today's Local News Hour: (7:00) Interim Deer Valley COO and Chief Operating Officer for Alterra Mountain Company Mark Brownlie talks about his last 9 months and the choice for his replacement, (23:57) Park City Councilmember Ryan Dickey has a recap of last night's meeting and (38:33) Founder of BalletNEXT Michele Wiles has details about some upcoming public performances and the collaboration with the US Ski and Snowboarding teams.



(2:53) This weeks Mountain Trails report with Lora Smith
(4:30) Midway water supply running low, city asks users to conserve

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
