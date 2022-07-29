Local News Hour | July 29, 2022
Ways To Subscribe
On today's Local News Hour host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (6:27) New Heber Valley Rotary President Joshua Jewkes has a look ahead at the club's plans for the upcoming year. (21:26) Park City Council Member Becca Gerber recaps last night's city council meeting and (35:50) Co-Writer of the film Jewtah Jeremy Rishe and local actor Lance Rothchild talk about the free screening of the film.
(3:20) Park City addresses long-term housing needs with a $1M pilot program
(31:17) Park City Mountain appeals planning commission decision to block Silverlode, Eagle lift upgrades
(33:26) Park City Extreme Soccer tournament is underway and raising money for soccer scholarships
(44:08) 600-unit Boulders at Hideout development called off over delays
( 46:16) Friday Film Review of Where the Crawdads Sing by Barb Bretz