© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | July 29, 2022

Published July 29, 2022 at 12:50 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
LNH 07-29-22.png

On today's Local News Hour host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (6:27) New Heber Valley Rotary President Joshua Jewkes has a look ahead at the club's plans for the upcoming year. (21:26) Park City Council Member Becca Gerber recaps last night's city council meeting and (35:50) Co-Writer of the film Jewtah Jeremy Rishe and local actor Lance Rothchild talk about the free screening of the film.

(3:20) Park City addresses long-term housing needs with a $1M pilot program
(31:17) Park City Mountain appeals planning commission decision to block Silverlode, Eagle lift upgrades
(33:26) Park City Extreme Soccer tournament is underway and raising money for soccer scholarships
(44:08) 600-unit Boulders at Hideout development called off over delays
( 46:16) Friday Film Review of Where the Crawdads Sing by Barb Bretz

Tags

Local News Hour Heber Valley Rotary Joshua JewkesJeremy Rishe JewtahLance RothchildPark City CouncilBecca Gerber
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher