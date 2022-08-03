Local News Hour | August 3, 2022

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests are: (06:47) Heber City Executive Assistant Luke Searle sharing details on applying for the second class of Heber Leadership Academy; (21:58) Park City Community Foundation Vice President of Communications Christine Coleman on the roll-out of this year's Live PC Give PC; and (35:19) Summit Community Gardens Executive Director Sloane Johnson with news about August in the garden.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.