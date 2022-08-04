Local News Hour | August 4, 2022

Today's Local News Hour guests: (4:26) Summit County Council member Glenn Wright recaps Wednesday's meeting; (21:09) President of Park City Toastmasters Debbie Sebek and VP of Education Gregg Davison announce new schedule and format; and (34:53) Heber Valley Chamber Executive Director Dallin Koecher discusses Heber's booming business landscape.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.