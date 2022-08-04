© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | August 4, 2022

Published August 4, 2022 at 10:30 AM MDT
Today's Local News Hour guests: (4:26) Summit County Council member Glenn Wright recaps Wednesday's meeting; (21:09) President of Park City Toastmasters Debbie Sebek and VP of Education Gregg Davison announce new schedule and format; and (34:53) Heber Valley Chamber Executive Director Dallin Koecher discusses Heber's booming business landscape.

(2:30) Fundraising underway for $50 million arts center in Wasatch County
(20:39) Preliminary hearing set for former Main Street property owner charged with felonies
(31:57) Summit County property values - and taxes - keep rising

Local News Hour Summit CountyGlenn WrightPark City ToastmastersDebbie SebekGregg DavisonHeber Valley ChamberDallin Koecher
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
